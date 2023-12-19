Cameron County commissioners consider tax exemption with Texas LNG

Several Rio Grande Valley residents spoke out during a Cameron County commissioners court meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners approved to publish a public notice that they are considering a tax exemption with Texas LNG.

People against it say they feel it's unfair for a big company to avoid paying taxes.

"It affects every one of us, so we have to gather, we have to protest, we have to speak out together to protect our environment," Brownsville resident Nancy Guevara said.

Commissioners still have several steps to go before a tax break could be approved.