Investigation underway after confirmed measles case reported in Cameron County

The Cameron County Public Health Department confirmed a case of measles in the area, according to a Tuesday news release.

The case of measles was linked to a "non-Cameron County resident," the department said.

The individual traveled from a state with recent measles cases, and it is unknown whether the individual was vaccinated or not, according to the news release.

The individual was quarantined and lives outside of Texas.

The department is working closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to identify any individuals who may have been exposed.

"A person with measles is typically contagious four days before the rash appears and four days after; thus, our investigation has determined that the individual was most infectious between April 15 through April 23, 2026," Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said. "Unfortunately, because measles is extremely contagious, we are asking the public to remain vigilant in monitoring their health systems, especially individuals who are not currently vaccinated."

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that is transmitted by direct contact with infected droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Symptoms typically begin a week or two after someone is exposed. They include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a rash that usually appears as flat red spots on the face that then spread down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body, according to Cameron County Public Health.

Cameron County Public Health recommends children receive one dose of MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months of age and another at 4 to 6 years.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to someone with measles should isolate themselves from others and contact their healthcare provider immediately. It is important to inform your healthcare provider prior to arriving for necessary precautions.

Cameron County Public Health will continue its surveillance activities and provide any new information about measles cases in the area as it arises.

Confirmed or suspected measles cases should be reported to Cameron County Public Health at 956-247-3650.