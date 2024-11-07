Cameron County DA: Abducted children taken into Mexico back in the U.S.

Three children who were abducted from foster care by their biological mother and taken to Mexico are back home, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Saenz negotiated the children’s return.

Cameron County First Assistant District Attorney Edward Adrian Sandoval announced the children’s return on social media. Channel 5 News reached out to Saenz who confirmed the details.

According to Saenz, Texas Child Protective Services had removed the children from her mother before the abduction occurred.

The children were returned Wednesday morning after the DA’s office negotiated with the mother to bring the children back, Saenz said.