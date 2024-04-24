Cameron County issues health advisory over fake Botox injections

Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning over counterfeit or mishandled Botox injections, Cameron County issued its own warning.

On April 19, the CDC announced they’re investigating after 22 people from 11 states reported “harmful reactions after receiving botulinum toxin injections from unlicensed or untrained individuals or in non-healthcare settings, such as homes and spas.”

On Tuesday, the Cameron County Public Health Department issued their warning in response to reports of adverse effects from people having those injections in Texas.

“It looks like what they're really worried about is that people might be getting injected with counterfeit products, or that the Botox itself wasn't prepared properly,” Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said. “It's causing some people to be put in the hospital.”

Adverse side effects of the fake Botox injections include blurred vision, dry mouth, slurred speech, fatigue and weakness.

Those who’ve had Botox injections by unlicensed or untrained individuals in non-healthcare settings between Nov. 4, 2023 and April 20, 2024 are urged to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Those who have those symptoms are urged go to the emergency room as soon as possible.