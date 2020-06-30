Cameron County judge explains reasons for latest actions: closing parks, beaches, setting curfew

Citing new studies on how the coronavirus is spreading, Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County health authority, says the latest order to close county parks and beaches is the best course of action.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino also responded to critics of the new order signed on Monday, saying the few residents not following the recommendations have led him to act for the safety of those who are.

“The last thing I wanted to do is see huge groups of individuals this weekend at the beach. A lot of people are upset saying ‘that’s not the problem. The problem are the bars and the nightclubs and the restaurants.’ I don’t disagree with them, but I’ve also seen enough evidence of what happens on the beaches when people have been out there the last month. They’re not socially distancing, they’re not wearing their masks. Why do we want to continue to provide an avenue?” Trevino explained.

Trevino also says he hopes South Padre Island officials will follow cities, such as Brownsville, in taking appropriate actions.

Watch the video above for further details.