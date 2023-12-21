Cameron County man sentenced for enticing children, human smuggling

A Cameron County man has been sentenced to federal prison for various charges including enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography and transportation of migrants.

Pas Gomez-Magdaleno, 43, pleaded guilty to those charges on March 1, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Gomez-Magdaleno was sentenced to a total of 35 years.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Gomez-Magdaleno drove his tractor-trailer to the inspection lane at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita. A K-9 alerted agents of potential individuals hiding inside the trailer, according to the attorney's office.

Further inspection revealed 20 migrants in the trailer and two cell phones inside the vehicle. Search warrants were obtained for the cell phones, which revealed images and videos of child pornography, according to the attorney's office.

Authorities discovered Gomez-Magdaleno engaging in numerous conversations on different messaging apps. The investigation revealed Gomez-Magdaleno sought out minors to send him explicit photos and videos in exchange for money and gifts.

During the court hearing, it was revealed he was in possession of child pornography of relatives and minors from the community.

The attorney's office said Gomez-Magdaleno will serve the rest of his life on supervised release after completing his prison term. He will also have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Gomez-Magdaleno will also be ordered to register as a sex offender. Restitution to the victims will be determined at a later date.