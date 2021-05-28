Cameron County park receives funding from Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Photo Credit: MGN Online/WKRN News 2 / YouTube

La Esperanza Park in Brownsville received funding from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for improvements, Cameron County announced in a news release.

With the $643,097 in funding, the inclusive park will receive several improvements and additions such as: a splash pad, ADA changing rooms and restrooms, ADA trail improvements, ADA fitness equipment, and more.

In addition to the funding from the TPWD, Cameron County is investing an additional $500,000 in local matching requirements while partnerships with other organizations will bring in an additional $113,000 for a total of $1,256.097, the news release stated.

“These improvements and new amenities will enhance the quality of life of our residents,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said in a statement. “It is important to not only provide amenities that can be used by those with disabilities and special needs, and to provide amenities that do not separate or isolate anyone from having a wonderful experience.”