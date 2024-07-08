Cameron County re-opens beach access areas
Beach access areas at South Padre Island are back open.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered the reopening of the following beach areas:
- Beach access #3
- Beach access #4
- Beach access #5/E.K. Atwood Park
- Beach access #6
- Boca Chica Beach
Judge Trevino previously closed down those areas on Sunday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Beryl.
In a news release, Trevino said the closures were for public safety "due to the undriveable land conditions associated with Beryl."
"We continue to ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards as well as the Flag Advisory System Signage at all times," Trevino said in a news release.
The re-openings became effective at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
