Cameron County reports 3 unvaccinated COVID-related deaths, 20 new positive cases

Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

All three reported deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Two men and one woman from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen and Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus. They were all over the age of 50 according to the report.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,996.

The county also reported 20 new positive infections in the county. Of the 20 cases reported, two were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 20 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 4 people 6 people 2 people 3 people 4 people 1 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,763 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,642, people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 73.50% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.