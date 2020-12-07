Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 261 new cases

Cameron County on Monday reported that four people had died as a result of COVID-19.

Two people over 70 years old from Brownsville, one woman in her 20s from Harlingen and a woman in her 70s from La Feria, died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,136 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 261 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,836.