Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 294 new cases
Cameron County on Monday reported that four people had died as a result of COVID-19.
Two people over 50 years old from Harlingen, a woman in her 40's from Brownsville and a man in his 70's from Combes died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,150 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 294 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,585.
