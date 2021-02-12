Cameron County reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 191 new cases

Cameron County on Friday reported four more coronavirus-related deaths.

Two people over the age of 60 from Harlingen, a man in his 80's from Rio Hondo and a woman in her 70's from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,411 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 191 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,514.

According to the news release, 30,537 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.