Cameron County reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, 3 unvaccinated deaths

Cameron County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths connected to the disease.

Three women from the cities of Brownsville and Port Isabel dies as a result of the disease. Of the deaths, all three were unvaccinated individuals, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,990.

Of the 41 cases reported, 16 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 41 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 21 people 5 people 3 people 6 people 1 people 2 people 3 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,686 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,505 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 73.22% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.