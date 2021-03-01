Cameron County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 172 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported 9 coronavirus-related deaths and 172 positive cases of COVID-19.

Eight man and one women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,495 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 172 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,411 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

31,857 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.