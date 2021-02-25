Cameron County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 29 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported 9 coronavirus-related deaths and 29 positive cases of COVID-19.

Six men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,481 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 29 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,166 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

31,433 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.