Cameron County to hold tax exemption filing events

Homeowners in Cameron County can get help filing for homestead exemptions beginning Thursday.

These exemptions can help residents pay less property taxes on their homes.

"The idea is to have as many individuals, taxpayers, we're making sure that they get the benefits that they deserve," Cameron County Tax Assessor Collector Tony Yzaguirre said.

The Cameron County Tax Assessor Collector's Office is hosting the event.

A similar event was held last year and of the 150 people who they helped apply for a homestead exemption, 132 were approved.

"We picked April because that's the month that changes are done at the appraisal district not just on property values but also on homestead applications," Yzaguirre said.

The event on Thursday will be at the Brownsville Board of Realtors, located at 1825 Central Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Homeowners who are unable to make it, will have two other opportunities to attend.

The second tax exemption event will be April 17 at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, located at 309 Railroad Street, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The last event will be Wednesday, April 24 at the Harlingen Public Library, located at 410 76 Drive, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.