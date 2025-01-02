Cameron County woman accused of abducting daughter out on bond

A South Padre Island mom accused of abducting her own daughter is now out on bond.

Lilian Crouch was arrested and charged in connection with the abduction of her 4-year-old daughter, Rilee Crouch.

On Monday, Lilian was arraigned on charges of interference with child custody and contempt of court. Her bond was set at $110,000.

READ MORE: Bond set for mother accused of abducting daughter from South Padre Island

Lilian was accused of taking her daughter — who she didn’t have custody of — out of the country in July 2024.

Authorities said Lilian and Rilee were found after attempting to enter Turkey with fake documents. Lilian and Rilee arrived to the Valley International Airport in Harlingen on Sunday, escorted by U.S. Marshals.

RELATED STORY: ‘I feel like our family is complete:’ Father of Rilee Crouch reunited with missing daughter

Lilian was taken into custody and Rilee was released to her father that same night.

As a condition of her release on bond, Lilian is under house arrest. She must also surrender her passport and wear an ankle monitor.