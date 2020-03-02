Cameron County woman blindsided by irrigation water bill more than $9,000

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville woman is looking answers. She’s getting billed more than $9,000 for irrigation water dating back to the 1960’s.

Margarita Avalos was surprised to receive a letter last week saying she owned the large amount. She moved into her home in 1966 with her family. She claims her family never used irrigation water.

The charge is for irrigation water usage from 1967 to 2001. Avalos says her family found a different way to water their property by digging wells.

Avalos says she been paying the city for more than a decade, so she wants to know – why now?

Cameron County Irrigation District 6 says they’ve seen sending notifications letters to her address since the 1960’s.

