Campaign to collect toy donations for children around the world underway in the Valley
Time is running out to donate to Operation Christmas Child.
The annual campaign is held by the Samaritan's Purse International Relief, and the goal is to collect donations and gifts for kids around the world.
Rio Grande Valley residents have four days left to donate boxes and make a difference in the lives of hundreds of kids across the world.
They are shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Most of the 11 million boxes donated globally make their way to over 100 countries.
Donor Graciela Longoria, who was in the middle of donating supplies at her church, explained why she felt the need to organize a drive for these donations.
"I love children. I have grandchildren and my grandchildren are very blessed. To make another child feel happy and feel loved, that's what's most important to me and that's why I participate," Longoria said.
The last day to drop off a shoebox filled with gifts is Monday, November 25.
Drop off sites are list below. For more information on Operation Christmas, click here.
First Baptist Church
201 E. Samano Street, Edinburg
Baptist Temple McAllen
2001 Trenton Road, McAllen
Vida Nueva Christian Church
409 W. 2nd Street, Brownsville
More News
News Video
-
Campaign to collect toy donations for children around the world underway in...
-
McAllen police: Six men arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution
-
Smart Living: Benefits of expressing gratitude
-
Alamo police install new 911 system
-
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 70s