Campaign to collect toy donations for children around the world underway in the Valley

Time is running out to donate to Operation Christmas Child.

The annual campaign is held by the Samaritan's Purse International Relief, and the goal is to collect donations and gifts for kids around the world.

Rio Grande Valley residents have four days left to donate boxes and make a difference in the lives of hundreds of kids across the world.

They are shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Most of the 11 million boxes donated globally make their way to over 100 countries.

Donor Graciela Longoria, who was in the middle of donating supplies at her church, explained why she felt the need to organize a drive for these donations.

"I love children. I have grandchildren and my grandchildren are very blessed. To make another child feel happy and feel loved, that's what's most important to me and that's why I participate," Longoria said.

The last day to drop off a shoebox filled with gifts is Monday, November 25.

Drop off sites are list below. For more information on Operation Christmas, click here.

First Baptist Church

201 E. Samano Street, Edinburg

Baptist Temple McAllen

2001 Trenton Road, McAllen

Vida Nueva Christian Church

409 W. 2nd Street, Brownsville