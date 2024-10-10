Candlelight vigil to be held in McAllen to honor domestic violence victims

The non-profit group Mujera Unidas will be holding a candlelight vigil to pay respect to the victims of domestic violence.

The non-profit has been helping victims for over 30 years.

People can expect to see battery operated candles to be turned on, each one representing a life taken too soon by domestic violence.

In Texas, thousands of domestic violence calls are placed daily, and Mujeres Unidas say that the need for information and resources is high in the Rio Grande Valley.

That is why over 12 different non-profits will be at the event for people to get access to information.

Mujeres Unidas Community Program Coordinator Genesis Gonzalez says this event is meant to help people who are stuck in a bad situation.

"You get that extra strength to keep going. If you just got out of a relationship, or you get the information or the resources that you might need. Or stuff you didn't even know and find the strength to leave," Gonzalez said.

The event will start with the vigil and then end with survivors telling their stories.

It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Fireman's Park Pavilion, located at 201 North 1st Street in McAllen.