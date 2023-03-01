Capital murder trial for McAllen man accused of killing ex-wife delayed
The murder trial for a McAllen man charged in connection with the death of his ex-wife was delayed until June.
Richard Ford is charged with the capital murder of ex-wife Melissa Banda, who died on August 2020.
Ford is accused of kidnapping her from her McAllen home and then dumping her body near Donna.
Ford rejected a plea deal last year that would've given him life in prison. He now faces the death penalty if convicted.
The trial was scheduled to begin next week, but Ford’s lawyers said they needed more time to prepare.
Ford's trial is now set to begin on Monday, June 12.
