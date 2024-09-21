Cards Against Humanity suing SpaceX for allegedly trespassing on Boca Chica property

The makers of the card game, Cards Against Humanity, are suing SpaceX for $15 million.

They say SpaceX is trespassing on property they own at the Boca Chica launch site.

Court documents say the game is "humorous and irreverent". They purchased property years ago in opposition to the border wall.

In the petition filed Thursday, the makers of the card game say they purchased just under one acre of land in 2017.

The company says it raised $2.25 million from 150,000 people in an online campaign to oppose the border wall under former President Donald Trump and buy land in the path.

In the records, they say the goal was to "make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for Trump to build his wall."

Now they say SpaceX is using their land without permission, clearing vegetation, compacting soil, laying gravel and running vehicles. They say, "SpaceX has treated the property as its own for at least six months."

The card company is asking for the removal of equipment, workers, material and $15 million in damages.

SpaceX has not responded to a request for comment.