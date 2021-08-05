Castillo giving back while prepping for NFL season
MISSION, Texas -- After debuting in the NFL for the New York Jets last season, valley native Sergio Castillo is back home.
He's not just getting ready to hopefully make a roster this year.
He's prepping student-athletes to follow in his footsteps.
The La Joya alum made his NFL debut scoring a 29-yarder against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 of last season.
The Jets wound up releasing Castillo later in the year, but the dream is still far from over.
Even with a newborn baby, Castillo is back on the field.
He turned himself into peak shape, but he's also helping the next generation of kickers.
The former West Texas A&M standout has provided tips and in-person training.
He told KRGV giving these players a chance to get better, and compete in college, means a lot for a guy who was in their shoes not too long ago.