Castillo giving back while prepping for NFL season

MISSION, Texas -- After debuting in the NFL for the New York Jets last season, valley native Sergio Castillo is back home.

He's not just getting ready to hopefully make a roster this year.

He's prepping student-athletes to follow in his footsteps.

The La Joya alum made his NFL debut scoring a 29-yarder against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 of last season.

The Jets wound up releasing Castillo later in the year, but the dream is still far from over.

Even with a newborn baby, Castillo is back on the field.

He turned himself into peak shape, but he's also helping the next generation of kickers.

The former West Texas A&M standout has provided tips and in-person training.

He told KRGV giving these players a chance to get better, and compete in college, means a lot for a guy who was in their shoes not too long ago.