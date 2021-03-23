Catholic Diocese of Brownsville unveils COVID safety protocols for Holy Week

Social distancing, the usage of face masks, the disinfecting of churches after each Mass and other COVID-19 safety protocols will still be in effect during Holy Week, Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Daniel E. Flores announced.

While churches will be open this year for churchgoers to participate in the week leading up to Easter, Bishop Flores urged churches to exercise “great caution” as they operate this year.

“We are in a better position than we were last year at this time in terms of being able to encourage participation by our people in the Sacred Liturgy,” Bishop Flores said in a Monday news release. “Nevertheless, we are not om a position to relax our vigilance.”

The following protocols must be followed, Bishop Flores said:

Palm Sunday

All palms must be disinfected before they’re handed out to people and those distributing them must wear masks and disinfect their hands as well.

While the palms may be blessed at the beginning of the mass, no gathering or procession in the church will be allowed. Instead, the palms will be distributed as people enter or leave the church, with those lining up practicing social distancing.

Chrism Mass

The Chrism Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle-National Shrine. Large groups are not encouraged and limited seating will be available. There will be no formal procession of the clergy at the entrance of the church and at the conclusion of the Mass.

Holy Thursday

Bishop Flores is recommending the distribution of loaves of bread to parishioners not be observed this year and is prohibiting the liturgical rite of the washing of the feet. Flores is also recommending the custom of visiting seven churches on Holy Thursday night .

“We cannot encourage people to enter the churches because it will not be possible to disinfect the places people will be using to sit or kneel,” Flores said. “However, people may want to continue the tradition of visiting seven churches that evening by parking in the parking lot of the [churches.]”

Good Friday

The veneration of the Holy Cross should consist of only of a bow to the Cross. Kissing or touching the cross in any way will not be possible. Stations of the Cross should not involve processions and live stations cannot be celebrated this year.

Easter Vigil

Due to health risks, lighted candles cannot be used during the Vigil. A procession with the Easter Candle into the church with those assembled outside will not be possible this year. The candle should either be blessed in view of the faithful or outside while parishioners wait inside the church.

People may bring water to be blessed for home use but should not be given blessed water from a baptismal font or other common container. A general blessing of water filled containers may be offered at an appropriate time and the Sacraments of Initiation should be celebrated at a later date during the Easter season.