Catholic Diocese of Brownsville updates COVID-19 safety protocols

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced changes to their COVID-19 safety protocols on Thursday.

In a letter, Bishop Daniel E. Flores said most of the church’s COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted on Saturday, May 29, including the mask mandate. Evening Mass will also return on Saturday, and all pews will be available to parishioners; each family must stay 3-feet-apart.

While face masks will no longer be required, parishioners are strongly encouraged to wear them.