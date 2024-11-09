CBP: Mexican national arrested at Donna port of entry for allegedly killing wife in Chihuahua

A Mexican national was arrested at the Progreso Port of Entry after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered he was wanted in Chihuahua, Mexico for allegedly killing his wife, according to a news release.

The arrest occurred on Sunday, November 3 at the Donna International Bridge.

The release said CBP officers referred a vehicle passenger, identified as 67-year-old Raul Humberto Irigoyen Chavez, for a secondary inspection.

During the examination, CBP officers were able to verify Chavez's identity and discovered he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for aggravated murder issued by the Government of Mexico, according to the release.

CBP officers turned Chavez over to Mexican authorities at the mid-bridge for adjudication of the warrant.