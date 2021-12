Celebrating the New Year with Valley Family Traditions

HARLINGEN – Fireworks are a big tradition on New Year's Eve across the country, but it's not the only way people ring in the New Year.

Rebecca Hughes owns the Hummingbird Valley Boutique in Harlingen.

She says every year her mom was the one taking the lead in the New Year’s festivities. Eating 12 grapes at midnight for good luck was just one of their family traditions.

Watch the video for the full story.