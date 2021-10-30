Changes Coming to V.A. Medical Center in Harlingen

HARLINGEN--The Department of Veterans Affairs is taking steps to improve services at its medical center in Harlingen.

The facility is receiving low performance reviews.

The Harlingen VA medical center was one of fifteen medical centers in the U.S. to receive one out of five stars by the the VA's strategic analytics for improvement and learning system.

The VA announced it is putting the medical center through four steps for rapid improvement.

Those steps include the director of the VA's office of reporting to oversee improvement at the center and a comprehensive analysis of performance indicators.The VA says the goal is to set specific targets for improvement. The VA will also offer resources from its national center to improve the local facility. The VA says after a review of each facility, if substantial and rapid progress is not made at underperforming medical centers, a change in leadership could take place.