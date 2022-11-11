Chargers Off To Fast Start

BROWNSVILLE – To reach the top of the mountain, you have to overcome obstacles. Last year, Brownsville Veterans boys soccer came one win short of the state tournament. A 1-0 loss in the regional final brought a valuable lesson.

“We had a great season last year,” said junior Alberto Aldo Vasquez. “A great group of seniors and senior leadership. I think the younger guys really took to that and they understood that what we’re doing here is trying to establish a program that’s respected.”

The Chargers are off to a fast start in 2018. Last week, they won the prestigious Brownsville ISD tournament, a feat accomplished by former state champions of the past. For Brownsville Veterans, it was their first BISD title in program history.

“The results are showing that we’re getting better every game and we should be able to make a good run,” said Vasquez.

Winning the tournament was a moment of redemption for the entire team, especially sophomore Mark Boswell. During last year’s BISD tournament, he fractured his wrist and ended up missing half the season. This year, he took home tournament MVP.

“It feels great,” said Boswell. “Great team effort from everyone. Not a single player was doing anything by themselves.”

Since 2004, Brownsville has become a high school soccer powerhouse. The Chargers have watched teams like Lopez, Porter, and Rivera win state titles. The last years, Pace and Brownsville Veterans joined the Cowboys and Lobos in the regional finals. Facing stiff competition like that has helped the Chargers develop into a rising program.

“We’ve learned that we just have to play our hearts out in the field,” said junior Frankie Moreno. “Whatever happens, happens.”

“The goal every year is for us to go to the state tournament and win a state title,” said Vasquez. That’s our mentality. We understand that we need to work for it. It’s not going to be given to us, but you know that’s the type of kids we have, and type of character we have. We can put together a team and should be able to make a good run for it.”

Brownsville Veterans continues their non-district schedule Friday against PSJA High.