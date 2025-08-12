Chinese national sentenced for illegal entry near Hidalgo, possession of child pornography

A 19-year-old female Chinese national has been sentenced for illegally entering the United States and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei.

Jinyi Zheng pleaded guilty on June 2. She was sentenced to two years in federal prison and is expected to face removal proceedings following her prison term, according to the news release. If Zheng is not immediately removed from the U.S. after her sentenced, she must serve an additional two years of home confinement.

According to the news release, Zheng will also serve five years of supervised release. During that time, she must comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict her access to children and the internet. She will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

On February 12, authorities encountered Zheng near Hidalgo after she illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico, according to the news release. At the time, law enforcement located an Apple iPhone 14 belonging to Zheng.

The news release said a forensic examination of the phone revealed six videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Zheng has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.