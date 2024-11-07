City of Alton awarded over $43K to add recycling stations

Recycling is expanding in Alton after the city received more than $43,000 in grant money to create additional recycling areas.

"Us recycling now will help us in the future and our children," Alton Public Works Director Mauro Sandoval said.

The city plans to buy six bins to place at different city parks.

"We are using six of them for paper, cardboard, metal, plastic, so that we can place them systematically throughout the city, so people can have easy access to recycle," Sandoval said.

The city plans to move the bins every two months and have the new locations up and running by the end of the year.

Currently, they only have one, which is located behind the Alton Development Center.