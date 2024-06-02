City of Brownsville no longer providing opossum traps

The city of Brownsville says they understand the benefits opossums can have on the environment. It’s why the changed their policy on opossum services.

On June 1, the City of Brownsville Animal Services stopped providing traps to capture opossums to be euthanized.

It's a service the city used to provide for years.

“We are in the business of increasing lifesaving capacity for all animals, and unfortunately when we look at our environment we really have kinda invaded their space,” City of Brownsville Health Wellness and Animal Services Deputy Director Dr. Antonio Caldwell said.

Opossums are known to help control the overpopulation of snakes, rodents and insects. They particularly love eating ticks.

According to Dr. Debra Carboni with the Gladys Porter Zoo, opossums don’t generally carry or contract diseases.

“It's very unlikely, and what's nice about it is it makes it less likely that they're going to pass it on to a human or your pet,” Carboni said. “One of the best things you can do if you do come across an opossum is honestly just to leave it alone. They're harmless. They may look a little scary, but they do a lot of good."

Those who do find opossums to be a nuisance can find ways to keep them out of your yard.

Don't leave pet food outside, and if you have a garden, don't leave rotten fruit or vegetables lying around.

Outdoor lighting can also help keep them away.

More information on the city’s new opossum protocol is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.