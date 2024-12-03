City of Edinburg getting in the holiday spirit with Miracle on McIntyre event

The city of Edinburg is getting into the holiday spirit as they kick off their Christmas event, Miracle on McIntyre.

Edinburg Cultural Arts Director Magdiel Castle speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the festive details for this two-day event.

Miracle on McIntyre is scheduled for Thursday, December 5 and Friday, December 6 in at Promenade Park. For more information, click here.

