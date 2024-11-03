City of McAllen allowing offenders to pay any fines during amnesty period

The city of McAllen is offering an amnesty period, allowing offenders to make arrangements without the fear of getting arrested.

The Failure to Appear Amnesty Program will run from November 1 through November 30. Offenders are given the opportunity to handle any citations for a class C misdemeanor and have failed to show up for their court date.

Any late fees and failure to appear charges will also be waived if the offender makes arrangements during the amnesty period. If a person has active warrants on citations in the city presents themselves in person to the court and makes arrangements, the warrants will be withdrawn at that time without arrest.

Payment plans and community service opportunities in lieu of payment may also be available.

Arrangements can be made by emailing mcallenmunicipalcourt@mcallen.net or by calling the municipal court at 956-681-2900, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fines may also be paid online at www.mcallen.net.