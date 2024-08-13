City of McAllen passes ordinance limiting number of pets per household

The city of McAllen has passed an ordinance that limits the number of pets per household.

The McAllen City Commission has unanimously passed the new ordinance on Aug. 12. This comes after recent animal hoarding cases within the city raised concerns about public health and animal welfare.

The ordinance states that residents are limited to have eight pets per household. Anyone wanting to exceed that number must apply for an Excess Animal Permit.

McAllen Assistant City Attorney Austin Stevenson said those wishing to foster animals from a shelter or rescue are exempt from needing a permit.

Stevenson said under the ordinance, an officer from Animal Care Services can conduct a "reasonable inspection" of the home and issue a permit based on criteria that includes "sufficient space, adequate food, water, shelter, sanitary conditions, noise level and current vaccinations."

There is no fee to apply for the permit, but the ordinance does allow the city manager to set one in order to cover administrative costs if necessary.

The permit will be valid for one year.

Stevenson said residents who currently have more than eight pets will have six months until the ordinance goes into effect to apply for a permit. That will allow time for the application process and inspection to go through.