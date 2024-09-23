City of McAllen to hold meeting to discuss budget, property taxes
McAllen city leaders will be meeting on Monday to discuss the city's budget and property tax rate.
Officials said commissioners are looking to pass a $652 million budget, that will include a property tax decrease for homeowners.
If it goes through, it would mark the third year property tax rates decrease. According to officials, property taxes pay for more than 30 percent of their expenses.
The meeting will be at McAllen City Hall at 5 p.m.
