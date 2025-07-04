City of Mercedes breaks ground on new shopping area

The city of Mercedes held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for a new shopping center.

The more than $50 million investment will span 28 acres. The shopping center is called the Shops at Mercedes.

It's located at the intersection of I-2 and Mile 1 and a half East.

The new shopping center will not only bring in jobs but will also boost the local economy.

"Over the next 10 years, the county judge has predicted that we will be looking at $30 million in sales tax revenue coming in from this one singular project. What that will do is allow Mercedes and Mercedes EDC to bring in more projects," Mercedes Economic Development Corporation Board President Marcos J. Garcia said.

Phase 1 of the project is expected to be complete by late next year.