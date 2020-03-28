x

City of Mercedes confirms first positive coronavirus case

4 hours 48 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 March 28, 2020 1:57 PM March 28, 2020 in News

The city of Mercedes announced Saturday that a woman in her late-30’s is the first positive coronavirus case in the city.

According to the release sent by Mercedes, she has been “transported by Mercedes EMS staff to a nearby hospital, where the pre-admission protocols have been implemented.”

No other information about the patient was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days