City of Mercedes confirms first positive coronavirus case
The city of Mercedes announced Saturday that a woman in her late-30’s is the first positive coronavirus case in the city.
According to the release sent by Mercedes, she has been “transported by Mercedes EMS staff to a nearby hospital, where the pre-admission protocols have been implemented.”
No other information about the patient was immediately available.
