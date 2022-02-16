City of Palmview in Recovery Phase, Orders Those on FM 495 to Evacuate

PALMVIEW – Mandatory evacuations are underway for the city of Palmview.

Officials say although the rain is gone, water continues rising in some areas.

On Friday, the mayor issued an evacuation notice for residents and businesses on FM 495 between Bentsen Palm and Minnesota roads.

The decision came following the shutdown of the Mission drainage canal due to water overflow.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke to a resident who chose to wait out the conditions after struggling to find an alternate shelter.

People are asked to stay away from the area until water levels recede in the next couple of days.

