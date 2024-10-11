City of Pharr continues to make preparations for Avocado Fest

City officials continue to prepare for the 2nd annual Avocado Fest in Pharr.

Some residents have noticed the traffic impacts in the downtown area. Some of the closures began on Wednesday night, like Cage Boulevard from State Avenue to Cherokee Avenue.

But some other detours won't kick in until later, like State Avenue to Kelly Avenue.

It's all in preparation for the thousands of people expected to party and celebrate one of Pharr's largest imports over their international bridge, avocados.

Streets have begun to shut down in downtown Pharr where the festival grounds will be, and all road closures will be in place until Sunday at 10 p.m.

City of Pharr Public Relations Director Yuri Gonzalez urges people to come early since parking could be tricky.

"So make sure you give yourself enough time to find parking space around the city of Pharr. We will also be using the grounds for PSJA stadium, people park there and make their way to here downtown," Gonzalez said.

Some things to note before heading out to the festival is that they are enforcing a clear bag policy, allowing small clutches and diaper bags inside. But they will have to be checked by security before entering the festival.

All the family fun begins on Saturday at 2 p.m.

People attending will be able to get in for free before 5 p.m., but after that it will cost $5.