City of Pharr preparing for their New Year's Eve Ball Drop celebration

Christmas is almost here, and we're just two weeks away from ringing in the new year.

The city of Pharr is planning a big party for 2025 with their annual New Year's Ball Drop.

City of Pharr Special Events Manager Vanessa Soto sits with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the details for the event and what kind of family fun they have planned.

The celebration is scheduled for December 31 in downtown Pharr beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.