City of Pharr to host hurricane preparedness event

Hurricane season kicked off this past Saturday, and it could be a very active season.

Rio Grande Valley cities are busy getting the community ready, one of those cities is Pharr.

City of Pharr Special Event Manager Vanessa Soto speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the city's upcoming hurricane preparedness event.

Soto said the event will include a panel of experts that will go over what people should do before, during and after a hurricane.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 at Pharr One community center, located at 1121 E. Nolana Loop. Channel 5 News Meteorologist Karen Gonzalez will be the MC at the event.

To RSVP to the event, scan the QR code in the video above.