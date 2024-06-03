City of Pharr to host hurricane preparedness event
Hurricane season kicked off this past Saturday, and it could be a very active season.
Rio Grande Valley cities are busy getting the community ready, one of those cities is Pharr.
City of Pharr Special Event Manager Vanessa Soto speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the city's upcoming hurricane preparedness event.
Soto said the event will include a panel of experts that will go over what people should do before, during and after a hurricane.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 at Pharr One community center, located at 1121 E. Nolana Loop. Channel 5 News Meteorologist Karen Gonzalez will be the MC at the event.
To RSVP to the event, scan the QR code in the video above.
