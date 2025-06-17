City of Progreso honors Border Patrol agent who saved 11 people from house fire

U.S. Border Patrol agent Robert Zavala received top honors on Monday.

The city of Progreso gave him the medal of valor. In early June, Zavala saved 11 people, including six children, from a fire in Progreso.

The fire happened on June 2 on Martinez Street in the Progreso Lakes area.

Zavala saw the fire and contacted emergency services. He then banged on their door, alerting the family of the fire and urging them to get out.

All 11 individuals and their dog made it out safely.