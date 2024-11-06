City of Raymondville concerned over growing cost of pumping water

Concerns are growing in Raymondville about the cost of pumping water.

Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez is worried the cost will increase, as water availability decreases.

"It's going to be a big impact. It's going to hurt us," Gonzalez said.

The mayor, the Delta Lake Irrigation District and the Texas International Produce Association are now asking state and federal officials to accept a recent offer from Mexico.

Mexico is offering water from its overflowing reservoirs.

"This water would alleviate that. They wouldn't need to buy from out of the district. This would be a brand-new influx of water to the account balances, and that's huge, but urgency is key. This water became available two months ago, since then Mexico has allowed some of that water to flow out to the Gulf," Texas International Produce Association Dante Galeazzi said.

TCEQ and the IBWC are discussing their options.