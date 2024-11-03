City of Roma launching mass messaging system for city news

The city of Roma is launching a new system to keep residents informed about what's going on in their city.

Anyone living in Roma or get any utilities from the city, can now sign up for a mass messaging system. They will get emergency alerts as well as updates about water breaks, road closures and city events.

"This is an initiative to engage with our citizens and keep them informed, and we really want them to utilize this," Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. said.

There's no cost to sign up. To register, click here.