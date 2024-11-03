City of Roma launching mass messaging system for city news
The city of Roma is launching a new system to keep residents informed about what's going on in their city.
Anyone living in Roma or get any utilities from the city, can now sign up for a mass messaging system. They will get emergency alerts as well as updates about water breaks, road closures and city events.
"This is an initiative to engage with our citizens and keep them informed, and we really want them to utilize this," Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. said.
There's no cost to sign up. To register, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Applications for McAllen's Teen Court Program now open
-
City of McAllen allowing offenders to pay any fines during amnesty period
-
DPS: Border Patrol employee killed in two-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County
-
Brownsville, Harlingen police detain two suspects in connection with shooting
-
Prescription Health: Bad habits that raise your risk for dementia