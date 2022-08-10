Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin

Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday.

For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours.

Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished yet, so students will be learning in new temporary portable buildings.

According to Edinburg CISD Superintendent Dr. Salinas, construction should begin soon.

“We are hoping to start construction of the project in October," said Dr. Salinas. "Our goal is to get it done by January of 2024.”

If your student is interested but doesn’t want to give up their extracurricular activities, Dr. Salinas says they don't have to.

Buses will be available to take them back and forth to practice and class.

Edinburg CISD says they are still accepting applications and you don’t have to live in Edinburg to apply.