San Juan police: Juveniles arrested in connection with shooting at elementary school park

Two teens were arrested following a Friday shooting at the basketball court of an elementary school, according to the San Juan Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, police added.

Police responded to the basketball courts at PSJA Edith & Ethel Carman Elementary — located at 100 W. Ridge Road — Friday, May 3 at 8:15 p.m. after a report of an individual with a handgun, according to a news release.

Police who arrived at the scene were told a group of juveniles were “engaged in a physical altercation” where one of them displayed a handgun, according to a statement released Tuesday with new details by San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

The juveniles fled the scene in a vehicle, prompting a witness to follow.

“While being pursued, the suspect discharged a firearm from within the vehicle towards the witness, fortunately resulting in no reported injuries,” the release stated.

Police were able to recover the handgun and ammunition that may have been used in the incident, and the suspects are in custody, the release added.

Since they are minors, the identities of the suspects will not be released, according to the news release.