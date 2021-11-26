Co-Defendant in McAllen Murder Case Accepts Plea Deal

UPDATE (1/29): A co-defendant in a murder case accepted a plea deal to serve a lesser sentence in prison.

Angel Mario Garza will now serve 50 years for the death of 96-year-old Martin Knell.

He will be formally sentenced on Tuesday.

----

EDINBURG – A man accused of capital murder can either take a plea deal or face possible life in prison without parole if convicted.

Angel Mario Garza is accused of killing 96-year-old Martin Knell by asphyxiation.

He is the co-defendant of Monica Melissa Patterson, who’s already serving life after being found guilty of multiple charges including capital murder.

Garza has until Monday to take the deal of 50 years in prison if he pleads guilty to murder.

If he doesn’t, a pre-trial and trial, already set for April, will move forward.