Coach Lew Hill Honored with Memorial Service at UTRGV Fieldhouse

EDINBURG - The UTRGV community and Coach Hill's family and friends said their final goodbyes to UTRGV Head Coach Lew Hill on Tuesday as a celebration of his life was held inside the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Hill's family and friends along with members of the UTRGV athletic department and campus community past and present paid their respects as Coach Hill's body was lying in repose before the ceremony.

Other friends and former colleagues sent videos to pay their respects including current University of Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, who was the former coach of Pan American University and the man that recommended Hill, then his assistant, for the UTRGV position back in 2016 to UTRGV officials.

Coach Hill's players gathered at the podium as well and spoke and gave some of their memories and thoughts to their late leader.

For full video of the ceremony you can visit our KRGV Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=3862883687104785&ref=watch_permalink