Combes residents asked to not consume their tap water

Photo credit: MGN online

The city of Combes is warning residents against drinking or using their tap water.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned officials that the drinking water being supplied to customers has high levels of nitrite, a chemical that can be harmful to a person’s health.

Boiling water would not reduce the health risks associated with nitrite, the city said in a news release.

“Boiling can increase the nitrite level in your water,” the city said in a statement. “Therefore, the TCEG is requiring the city of Combes to issue a do not consume order for those using water from this system.”

Residents are asked to only use the water for washing clothes and toilet flushing and to not swallow any water while bathing or showering.

Tap water should also not be sued for drinking, cooking, preparing food, brushing teeth or making ice, the city stated.

Infants and young children should avoid being bathed in the tap water.

"Please know that we are doing everything we can to remedy the problem," the city stated. "Flushing will continue throughout the city today and the weekend. We are working with TCEQ Representatives to address this problem through other means.